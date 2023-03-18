Amit Shah meets Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, congratulates 'RRR' star on Oscar win

New Delhi, Mar 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Telugu cinema veteran Chiranjeevi and his son, “RRR” star Ram Charan, and congratulated them on the Oscar win of the song “Naatu Naatu”.

The foot-tapping track from SS Rajamouli’s directorial won the Best Original Song Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.

Shah met the father-son duo here on Friday night on the sidelines of the India Today Conclave 2023.

Later in a Twitter post, the home minister said Telugu film industry has influenced India’s “culture & economy” significantly.

“Delighted meeting @KChiruTweets and @AlwaysRamCharan- two legends of Indian Cinema. The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India’s culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the ‘RRR’,” Shah tweeted alongside photographs from the meeting.

Charan thanked the home minister for appreciating the efforts of team “RRR”.

“Truly an honour to meet our Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah Ji at the @IndiaToday Conclave. Thank you sir for appreciating the efforts of @RRRMovie team,” he posted on Twitter.

His father Chiranjeevi also expressed gratitude to Shah.

“Thank you Shri @AmitShah ji for your Hearty Wishes & Blessings to @AlwaysRamCharan on behalf of Team #RRR for a successful Oscar Campaign & bringing home the First ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Thrilled to be present on this occasion!” he wrote.

“RRR” (Rise Roar Revolt) is a pre-independence fictional story following two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) in the 1920s.

Apart from the Telugu song, Netflix’s Tamil documentary “The Elephant Whisperers”, directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, also became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Film category.