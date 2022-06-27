84 years of service to the nation
Alia, Ranbir expecting first child

By IANS
Alia, Ranbir expecting first child
Mumbai, June 27: Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first bundle of joy.

Alia took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the good news with her fans and friends. She shared a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen.

She captioned the image: "Our baby .Coming soon."

Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy among many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018 and fell in love. The two got married on April 14.

IANS


