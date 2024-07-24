Ali Fazal to essay lead opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Rakht Brahmand'

Mumbai, July 24: Actor Ali Fazal, who is basking on the success of the third season of the streaming show ‘Mirzapur’, is set to join the cast of the upcoming series ‘Rakht Brahmand’. He will be seen in the lead role opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series is a period fantasy drama and is helmed by the visionary duo Raj & DK. It will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve, who is known for his work in ‘Tumbbad’, a horror fantasy.

A source said: “The project is a marvellous vision of Raj & DK, it’s definitely a step forward in its genre of fantasy drama. The cast has finally all been locked and the shoot it set to start next week. Ali will be shooting for the series through August while also completing small schedules of his other projects. The vision of the show was enough to get Ali excited to be part of the series. It’s a really interesting part, something he has never done before, both from the character perspective and also genre-wise.”



Cameras for the limited six-part series are expected to roll from next week in Mumbai. The series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. This will be the next major project for Ali following the anticipation of the release of Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’, ‘Lahore 1947’ produced by Aamir Khan, and ‘Thug Life’ being directed by Mani Ratnam.