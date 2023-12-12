Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani

Mumbai, Dec 11: Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar on Monday gave his fans a sneak peek into his off-screen adventures with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, as the trio played a volleyball game with Bengal Warriors during a Pro Kabaddi League event.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a fun-filled video featuring Disha and Tiger, showcasing their camaraderie beyond the silver screen.

In the video, Akshay, wearing a vibrant blue jersey, is actively participating in a friendly volleyball game with the members of Bengal Warriors, the team associated with him in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Tiger and Disha joined in, doubling the fun and excitement.

The video was captioned: "Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my @bengal.warriors. Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors.And it was double the fun when @tigerjackieshroff and @dishapatani joined in!! Guess karo hum jeete ya nahi?"

The video captured Akshay's playful side, showcasing that beyond his on-screen action-packed roles, he is a true sports enthusiast.

Meanwhile on the work front,Akshaynext has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Singham Again', 'Sky Force' in the pipeline.