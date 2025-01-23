Akshay Kumar has done over 150 film, but is fascinated by films based on true stories

Mumbai, Jan 23: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Sky Force’ has shared that he is always fascinated by movies which are based on a true story. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself in his character from ‘Sky Force’ which is also based on a true story. The picture shows his character of a decorated air force officer in full glory.

He wrote in the caption, “I’ve been a part of over 150 films, but there’s something uniquely powerful about the words ‘based on a true story’. And to top it off, stepping into the uniform of an Air Force officer has been nothing short of incredible”. He further mentioned, “‘Sky Force’ is an untold story of honor , courage and patriotism that deserves to be shared. Watch it in cinemas starting tomorrow”.

Earlier, Akshay came out in support of his contemporary, Salman Khan after reports of Akshay leaving the ‘Bigg Boss 18’ sets without shooting as Salman allegedly didn’t arrive to shoot on time. The actor issued a clarification on the matter. He cleared the air as he said that he had prior commitments that he needed to attend to, which is why he had to leave the sets.

Akshay also shared that he had spoken to Salman before making his exit, ensuring that everything was okay between them. He told the media in Delhi, “I was running late for something. I spoke to Salman and he was stuck with something personal. He told me that he would be late by around 40 minutes. But I had to leave because I had a prior commitment. Mujhe jana pada. However, we spoke about it”.

Meanwhile, ‘Sky Force’ is set to release on January 24.