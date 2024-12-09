Akshay Kumar cheers for ‘trophy wife’ Twinkle: She earns her own accolades

Mumbai, Dec 9: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has cheered for Twinkle Khanna, whom he referred to as “trophy wife”, after she won an award for her book christened "Welcome To Paradise". Akshay took to his Instagram stories section, where he posted a picture of Twinkle holding the trophy and posing for a photograph.

He wrote: “My trophy wife-literally. But she earns her own accolades. So proud of my Crossword Popular Choice Award Winner.” Talking about “Welcome To Paradise”, it marks Twinkle’s fourth book and has a collection of five short stories, each with a central female character. In November, Akshay called himself a “proud husband” after his “brilliant” author wife Twinkle Khanna’s book “Welcome To Paradise” got selected for an award.

He took to his Instagram, where he shared a link to vote for Twinkle’s book for the award and captioned it: “Proud husband alert! My brilliant wife's Welcome to Paradise has been shortlisted for the Crossword Books Award in the fiction category. If you like her work, now's the time to show some love and cast a vote.” Meanwhile, Akshay on the work front, was seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Singham Again” by Rohit Shetty.

The third installment from the “Singham” franchise has a motley of stars. It has Ajay as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni, Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Looking forward, Akshay has “Housefull 5” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. “Housefull 5” stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

Chunky Pandey will reprise his comedic role as Aakhri Pasta in the film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 6, 2025. The ‘Housefull’ series was launched in 2010 and has since enjoyed three successful sequels: ‘Housefull 2’ in 2012, ‘Housefull 3’ in 2016, and ‘Housefull 4’ in 2019.