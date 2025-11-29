Akhanda 2: Thaandavam runtime set at 166 minutes, say reports

Hyderabad, Nov 29: If sources in the industry are to be believed, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead.

Although there has been no official announcement in this regard, sources in the know say that the film, which has now been cleared for release, has a run time of 166 minutes (2 hours and 44 minutes).

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit screens on December 5 this year.

Interestingly, the update comes close on the heels of production house 14 Reels, the firm that is producing the film, releasing a new teaser of the film. Sharing the links to the teaser on its X timeline, the production house said, "Every frame, every shot shows THE DIVINE FURY. #Akhanda2 massive Thaandavam teaser out now. In cinemas worldwide on December 5th."

The newly released teaser shows the country's enemies conspiring to strike at India's roots. The teaser then shows Balakrishna, who is dressed as a sadhu, saying, "Where there is a bad, parallely, there is a God! Be brave." in his typical inimitable style. The teaser reinforces what the trailer showcased -- that Balakrishna has a divine force operating from within him and that he takes on powerful black magic sorcerers aiding India's enemies. The teaser him gives a glimpse of the exciting action sequences awaiting audiences in the film.

It is evident from the teaser that Balakrishna's character will take on both the country's enemies and the ungodly forces looking to disrupt the peace and harmony in the nation in 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam'.

Director Boyapati Sreenu, who is known for delivering blockbusters, is now in the process of directing the high-octane sequel, 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.' Sources say the film is in its final phase of post-production.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The makers have already announced that the film will hit the big screens on December 5 this year. The sequel, sources claim, will be a grand cinematic spectacle, with Boyapati Sreenu crafting a larger-than-life narrative on an even more expansive canvas.

S Thaman’s rousing background score is expected to elevate the film’s high-voltage scenes, delivering the signature adrenaline rush fans anticipate. Balakrishna’s fierce and spiritually charged avatar has already impressed fans, masses, and movie buffs alike.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role, and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are handling cinematography, with Tammiraju in charge of editing, and AS Prakash serving as the art director.

--IANS