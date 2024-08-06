Ajay Devgn kickstarts ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, shares special video

Mumbai, Aug 6: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, recently seen in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, has begun shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. On Tuesday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared a video announcing the start of filming for the sequel to the 2012 film. The movie is reportedly being shot in Scotland.

The video captures moments from the set, featuring a jimmy jib, vibrant Holi shots, clips of dance sequences, Ajay’s son Yug, and the superstar visiting a Gurudwara. Ajay wrote in the caption: “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team.” ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ picks up where its predecessor ended.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the original ‘Son of Sardaar’ was a remake of the S. S. Rajamouli film ‘Maryada Ramanna’. It followed the rivalry between the Sandhu and Randhawa families and starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla.



The sequel, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and features several actors in cameo roles. However, according to media reports, Sanjay Dutt, who originally played the antagonist, has been replaced by actor politician Ravi Kishan due to Sanjay's UK visa application being rejected because of his past incarceration.

The announcement of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ comes after the poor box office performance of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', which marked the lowest opening for Ajay Devgn in a decade, earning only Rs. 7.75 crore in four days, according to an industry tracker, Sacnilk.



Meanwhile, Ajay also has the highly anticipated ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline. Rohit Shetty, who is the director of the film, had earlier told that the film is currently in the post production stage.