Against all odds: 2 Manipur filmmakers shine at Toronto & Kazan film festivals

Guwahati, Sept 8: It’s impossible to banish art to oblivion, and the filmmakers of Manipur have proved it yet again. At a time when the state has been reeling under ethnic violence for over a year, two filmmakers from the state—Lakshmipriya Devi and Haobam Paban Kumar—have captured the world’s attention, achieving notable recognition on the international stage.

Devi has made history with her debut film, Boong, which premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday. This achievement is a landmark for Manipuri cinema, as Boong is the first Manipuri fiction film to be featured in TIFF's Discovery section.

Boong tells the poignant story of a boy’s journey to reunite with his family, journeying from the village of Khurukhul in Imphal West to Moreh, a town on the India-Myanmar border. Devi’s film has not only brought a fresh narrative to the festival but also shone a spotlight on Manipur’s rich cultural history.

Simultaneously, Kumar has been making waves at the Altyn Minbar Karan International Film Festival in Kazan, Russia. Two of Kumar’s feature films, Joseph’s Son and Nine Hills One Valley, are showcasing the depth and diversity of Manipuri cinema on a global platform.

Joseph’s Son has been selected for the main awards section, while Nine Hills One Valley is competing in the non-competition segment under the “The Fate of Indian Tribes” category.

The festival, which began on September 6 and will conclude on September 11, is celebrated for its focus on human values and cross-cultural dialogue.The success of these films at international festivals comes at a time when Manipur is grappling with severe internal strife.

Despite the turmoil, the global acclaim for Devi and Kumar’s work highlights the enduring spirit of Manipuri cinema and has managed to offer a ray of hope amongst the ongoing chaos.