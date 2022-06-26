84 years of service to the nation
Adnan Sami's jaw-dropping transformation takes over the internet

By IANS
Adnan Samis jaw-dropping transformation takes over the internet
Photo: Instagram

Mumbai, June 26: Singer Adnan Sami's latest pictures from his Maldivian holiday have taken over social media as it seems he has undergone a huge weight loss transformation.

Sami took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his holiday with family, which took the fans and social media users by surprise.

He shared a picture with his daughter while chilling in the pool. He captioned the picture: "There's absolutely no time to waste & so 'Let The FUN Begin PARTY-POOPER-DISCLAIMER- It's NON-ALCOHOLIC Sparkling Grape Juice'."

He also shared a selfie, where he is seen flaunting a big smile at the camera with a picturesque view of the ocean and the sky in the background.

According to reports, when Sami stepped into the industry, he weighed a whopping over 200 kilos. He is popular for his songs such as 'Bhardo jholi',' 'Lift Karadey' and 'Sun Zara', among many others.

IANS


