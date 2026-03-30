Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ earns Rs 1,365 cr globally

Mumbai, March 30: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” starring Ranveer Singh has raked in a staggering Rs. 1,365 crore worldwide since its release on March 19.

The film’s massive global haul has cemented its position as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, underscoring Dhar’s knack for delivering large-scale cinematic spectacles that resonate with audiences across markets.

A tweet from the film’s banner Jio Studios on X shared a day-wise break-up that the Ranveer Singh-starrer collected Rs. 867 crore in India NBOC, with a strong hold beyond its opening week, adding Rs. 53 crore on Day 8, Rs. 42 crore on Day 9, Rs. 64 crore on Day 10, and Rs. 71 crore on Day 11.

Globally, the film has amassed a whopping Rs. 1,365 crore gross, including Rs. 1,023 crore from India and Rs. 342 crore from overseas markets.

The tweet read: “#DhurandharTheRevenge owns the moment, the screen, and the world. Day-wise break-up | India NBOC Week 1: ₹637 Cr*, DAY 8: ₹53 Cr*, DAY 9: ₹42 Cr* DAY 10: ₹64 Cr*, DAY 11: ₹71 Cr*, India: ₹867 Cr*.”

“Worldwide GBOC (11 Days), India: ₹1023 Cr*, Overseas: ₹342 Cr* Book Your Tickets Now. In Cinemas Worldwide. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam.”

The first part of the duology, which released in December 5, 2025, too was a box-office success, grossing over Rs. 1,000 crore worldwide within three weeks of its release.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

The first part centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, such as Operation Lyari, 2014 Indian general election, 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and various other events. With a runtime of 229 minutes, it is the eighth longest Indian film ever produced.

--IANS



