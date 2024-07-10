Aditya Datt says strong female officers need to be portrayed as how they are

Mumbai, July 10: Filmmaker Aditya Datt said that he comes from a space where female officers need to be portrayed strongly in life, and he believes that they don't get that portrayal on screen.



Talking about Devika Naik’s character portrayed by Harleen Sethi in 'Bad Cop', Aditya said: “I always believe that all my characters need to add their own element to the main story. It cannot be just a filler, which is very important for me personally as a narrator. With Harleen’s character written, we made sure that she was an integral part of the show.”



“I come from a space where, in today's day and age, women officers, or female officers, need to be portrayed as and how they are, which is very strong in life. I believe they don't get that portrayal on screen and there are very few which have been done very well, but also it's done very less. I was very cautious and clear about the narrative," he added.



The filmmaker said that he wanted the audience to see female characters portrayed with strength and complexity. “If they play any part in the broad prospect of the script, which has its own standing, views, doings, and responsibilities, Whether balancing marriage, professional work, or personal ego issues with her husband or kid, how she manages everything at the same time has a strong front,” he said.

'Bad Cop' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.