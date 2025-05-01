Aditi Rao Hydari: Bibbojaan lived a life beyond the ordinary

Mumbai, May 1: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the character Bibbojaan as the series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” clocked one since its release.

Aditi took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of her as Bibbojaan, who looked every inch breath-taking both as a courtesan and as a rebel fighting for ‘azaadi’ in the series, which released last year.

“It’s our 1st birthday!!! #Heeramandi turns 1 today! Thank you all for the unending love. For opening your hearts to our world. For keeping us in your hearts.”

“Bibbojaan will always be special, inspiring and stay very close to my heart, Her unwavering conviction, loyalty, courage, her beautiful soul. Bibbojaan lived a life beyond the ordinary. Thank you for all the love… keep it coming!” Aditi wrote about her character, who was the daughter of the chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal Mallikajaan.

On April 30, she shared a nostalgic video about her character and wrote: "Heeramndi turns one. Cheering for sanjay sir our captain! Moin sir sudeep da, mahesh sir, Chang, kruthi. My byoot collaborators Our champion ad’s, Netflix And the village that made this universe come alive!(sic).”

“Thank you for the joy, thank you for the love. It’s the gift that keep on giving. To all of you who made Bibbojaan and all of us a part of your hearts. This is an eternal love story between us! (sic)."

Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement against British rule in India in the 1940s, "Heeramandi" chronicles the lives of tawaifs of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore.

Aside from Aditi and Richa, the period series saw flawless performances by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha.

"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.



