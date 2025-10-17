Adinath Kothare finds detective role challenging but highly engaging to play

Mumbai, Oct 17: Adinath Kothare will be seen playing the role of a detective for the first time on screen. He said that it’s a little tough but an extremely interesting character to portray, as it challenges him in new ways as an actor and storyteller.

Adinath shared his thoughts on the series, saying: “Detective Dhananjay is a very special project for me. I’m playing the role of a detective for the first time, and at the same time, I’m also producing this series.”

“It’s a little tough but an extremely interesting character to portray, as it challenges me in new ways as an actor and storyteller,” added Adinath, who will not only be acting but also producing this series.

The series brings to life the iconic character Dhananjay created by renowned novelist Baburao Arnalkar.

Under the Zee5 Marathi Originals banner, Detective Dhananjay will soon premiere, featuring Adinath in the titular detective’s role. Production houses Shrirang Godbole’s Indian Magic Eye and Adinath Kothare’s Storytellers Nook Pvt. Ltd are coming together for this project.

Adinath first appeared on screen as a child actor in his father's film Majha Chakula in 1994. As an adult, he made his acting debut with Ved Lavi Jeeva and went on to appear in the sports drama Standby in 2011 and Aditya Sarpotdar's college drama Satrangi Re in 2012.

He gained recognition for playing a ventriloquist in Zapatlela 2, an adventurous young man in Hello Nandan, an atheist student in Avatarachi Goshta and real-life cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the Hindi film 83.

He rose to prominence in the 2020s with the musical romantic drama Chandramukhi, followed by the family drama Shaktimaan and the comedy Panchak.

Kothare made his directorial debut with Paani, which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation along with several other awards and nominations. He was also a part of series such as City of Dreams - Season 2 and Crime Beat.

He is married to actress Urmila Kothare, with whom he has a daughter.

--IANS