Adil Hussain wins best actor award at Ottawa Indian fest

Guwahati, June 18: Renowned actor Adil Hussain has been honoured with the Best Actor Award at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival (OIFF) in Canada for his exceptional performance in the critically acclaimed film ‘Footprints on Water’.

The festival, which showcases the best of Indian cinema of the contemporary time, recognised Hussain's outstanding portrayal of his character in the film.

In a tweet expressing his gratitude, Adil Hussain thanked the festival and acknowledged the director, Nathalia Syam, the writer, Neetha Syam, and the producer, Mohaan Nadaar, for their contributions to his award-winning performance.

‘Footprints On Water’, directed by Nathalia Syam and written by Neetha Syam, captivated viewers and critics alike with its compelling narrative and compelling performances. The film, produced by Mohaan Nadaar, explores themes of love, loss, and resilience against the backdrop of a gripping story.

“Decorated Assamese thespian Adil Hussain wins the Best Actor award for his strong, empathic turn as a father on the brink of financial and family ruin in Nathalia Syam’s Footprints on Water,” the official Twitter handle of the festival said.

Apart from Adil, the film features Nimisha Sajayan, Lena and British actor Antonio Aakeel. It is a story of courage and perseverance in the face of adversity. Shot in Birmingham in the UK and Fort Kochi and Kumbalangi in Kerala, the film is an ode to all those forced to uproot themselves from their homes for various reasons.

The jury also decided to grant a Special Mention for a ‘Very Strong Debut Film’ to ‘Footprints on Water’ by Nathalia Syam.

‘Footprints on Water’ has already left its mark in several prestigious film festivals in several places across the globe.

Ottawa Indian Film Festival is Eastern Canada’s most preeminent festival dedicated to Indian cinema and all things Indian, with its usual five-day competitive showcase of multi-genre Indian films as well as its roster of events, special screenings, contests, Question & Answer sessions and workshops. Since 2017, the festival has been extremely pleased to cultivate an audience for Indian cinema and Indian culture not only in Ottawa but throughout Canada and North America.