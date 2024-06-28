Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer

Guwahati, Jun 28: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The actress mentioned that the treatment of the disease has already begun and that she is determined to overcome this challenge and come out healthy and strong.



Hina penned down a long note about her health and asked for privacy during this difficult time.



She took to social media and wrote “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”







