Actor Shreyas Talpade undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack

Guwahati, Dec 15: Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack and promptly underwent angioplasty at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. His wife, Deepti Talpade, shared an update on his health in an Instagram statement, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support. The statement also requested privacy during his recovery.

It read, "Dear friends and media, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise."

Deepti Talpade requested for respecting the privacy of their family in her statement and added, "We kindly request respect of our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us. Warm regards, Deepti Shreyas Talpade."

Shreyas Talpade is known for his roles in films like "Iqbal", “Om shanti Om” and the "Golmaal" series.