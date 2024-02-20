Actor Rituraj Singh, who played Rafeeq in Indian Police Force, passes away

Guwahati, Feb 20: Television actor Rituraj Singh, who was recently seen in a web series, reportedly passed away at the age of 59 on Monday night.

According to reports, the cause of his death was cardiac arrest. A close friend of the actor, Amit Behl, confirmed his death to the national media.

He said, “Yes, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas, returned home, had some cardiac complications, and passed away.”

Meanwhile, actor Arshad Warsi condoled the death of Rituraj. “I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…” he posted on X.

It may be mentioned that Rituraj Singh was last seen in a thriller series in Amazon, Indian Police Force, playing a negative role as Rafeeq.

He also starred in several shows, including Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya and Aur Baati Hum. He also played the role of Balwant Choudhary in the TV serial Laado 2.