Actor Noor Malabika Das from Assam found dead in Mumbai flat

Guwahati, June 10: Noor Malabika Das, an actor from Assam who recently starred in the Hotstar web series ‘The Trial’, was found dead at her apartment in Mumbai.

According to reports, Malabika’s neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from her apartment and immediately informed the police about the matter. The police then arrived at the spot and broke open the door, finding the 37-year-old actor’s body in a decomposed state on Thursday.

The police collected samples, including medicines and mobile phones, from her flat as part of the investigation. However, no suicide note was recovered.

Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Noor Malabika Das was a former air hostess with Qatar Airways who worked in several webshows, including the legal drama ‘The Trial’ in 2023.