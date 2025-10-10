Actor Hrithik Roshan ventures into OTT production with thriller ‘Storm’

Mumbai, Oct 10: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is making his debut as a producer in the OTT space with an upcoming tentatively titled thriller “Storm”.

He is joining hands with Prime Video for “Storm,” set in Mumbai. The series features an ensemble cast of strong women protagonists, led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

It marks a significant collaboration between the streamer and Roshan’s HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions. The series will be produced by Roshan alongside Eshaan Roshan.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

Hrithik says that ‘Storm’ presented him the perfect opportunity to make his debut as a producer in the streaming space.

Hrithik added: “What drew me to ‘Storm’ was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors.”

“This series has the potential to resonate with audiences not just in India but across the globe, and I’m excited for viewers worldwide to experience its captivating narrative on Prime Video.”

Gaurav Gandhi, VP, APAC and MENA, Prime Video, added: “Hrithik Roshan is one of Indian cinema’s most distinguished creative forces, and our collaboration with him and HRX Films is a significant milestone that exemplifies our dedication to excellence in storytelling.”

“The development process of this series has been remarkably rewarding, with Hrithik’s distinctive artistic vision and Eshaan Roshan’s dynamic energy and unwavering commitment enriching the narrative. ‘Storm’ brings together powerful women protagonists and a gripping story that we’re confident will resonate with audiences across the world.”

Hrithik Roshan is due to make his directorial debut with superhero franchise continuation “Krrish 4,” which he will also star in as the titular character.

