Acclaimed classical singer Rashid Khan passes away

Guwahati, Jan 9: Renowned music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a Kolkata-based hospital, passed away this afternoon, as confirmed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

At the age of 55, Khan's battle with illness concluded around 3:45 PM, according to an official from the private hospital where he was admitted.

Expressing her sorrow, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated, “This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain, as I still can’t believe that Rashid Khan is no more.”

He belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, and was the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, as well as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, in 2022 by the Indian Government in the field of Art.