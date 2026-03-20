Abhishruti's new Bihu song 'De Dkeki De' released at Guwahati Press Club

Guwahati, March 20: Assamese singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah’s new Bihu song “De Dheki De” was officially launched on Friday at a programme held at the Guwahati Press Club, Ambari.

The launch event, which included a screening of the song, saw the presence of noted personalities from Assam’s cultural sphere. Sita Monisha Hazarika attended the event as the chief guest, while eminent figures including Diganta Bharati, Poran Borkataky, Ibson Lal Barua, and Samujjal Kashyap were present as esteemed guests.

Held between 1 pm and 3 pm, the event brought together artists, media persons, and cultural enthusiasts, celebrating the spirit of Rongali Bihu through music and performance. The programme concluded with a lunch for attendees.

“Earlier, I released the song ‘Roi Roi Roti’, drawing from my experiences in Bollywood and Hollywood, where we incorporated the sounds of tatxal. In ‘De Dheki De’, we have used the sounds of the traditional dheki along with other indigenous instruments, blending them with fusion. For me, fusion does not mean western instruments—it is about reimagining traditional sounds in a contemporary way,” said Abhishruti Bezbaruah.

With its release, “De Dheki De” adds to the growing list of Bihu songs ahead of the festive season, reflecting Assam’s vibrant musical traditions and contemporary creative expressions.