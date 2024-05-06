Abhishek looks forward to 'mad fun' with Akshay, Riteish on 'Housefull 5' set

Mumbai, May 6: Abhishek Bachchan has joined the cast of the fifth instalment of the 'Housefull' franchise, starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

The actor, who featured in the third part of the film, says coming back feels like returning home.

Abhishek shared: "Housefull is one of my favourite comedy franchises, and coming back feels like returning home. It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors, Akshay and Riteish."

"I'm also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I’m really looking forward to working with him again after 'Dostana'. This is going to be a lot of fun," he said.

Producer Sajid announced Abhishek's return. Filming is scheduled to start in the UK from August 2024.

Sajid added: "I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the 'Housefull' franchise. His dedication, comic timing, and sincerity will only elevate our film."

'Housefull 5' is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie is slated to release on June 6.