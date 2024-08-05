Abhishek Banerjee reveals he’s trained in Japanese martial arts Goju-Ryu

Mumbai, Aug 5: Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming action movie 'Vedaa' in which he stars alongside John Abraham, Sharvari, and Tamannaah Bhatia, has shared that he is trained in the Japanese martial arts form Goju-Ryu. The actor revealed that he holds a brown belt in Goju-Ryu. Although he aimed for a black belt, he couldn't achieve it due to his father's transferable job.

In 'Vedaa', Abhishek showcases his ability to pull off intense action sequences with finesse. In fact, actor John Abraham, who is known for his action movies, praised Abhishek for his expertise in action at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai.



Abhishek shared that, for him, action is all about choreography and timing. The actor revealed: "My father had a transferable job, so I could not finish my entire course. But I have undergone four years of rigorous training in martial arts at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu, where my dad was posted at the nuclear power plant. I have trained in Goju-Ryu and hold a brown belt. I couldn’t get the black belt because it required two more years of training, and I wasn't able to complete that."

When asked about the differences in action sequences between Hollywood and Hindi cinema, Abhishek said: "The moment we try to copy Hollywood in action, we fail miserably because I don’t think we are able to match up to their budgets, design standards, and the kind of VFX that they have. But when we stick to our roots, it gives us an edge that even Hollywood can't come close to."



He further mentioned: " 'Vedaa' is a raw action movie relying on our roots. In fact, 'Kill', directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, also had some top-class action. It's not that we can't pull off top-notch action; it's just that we have to stick to our roots to bring out excellence. In India, action changed with the movie 'Shiva', which starred Nagarjuna and was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. There, the action was raw, intense, and 'Indian.'"