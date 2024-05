Abhishek Bajaj to play Bollywood superstar 'who grapples with insecurities' in ‘Jubilee Talkies'

Mumbai, May 29: Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who will portray the role of Ayaan Grover in the upcoming show 'Jubilee Talkies Shohrat.Shiddat.Mohabbat' said that his character is a complex individual grappling with his own insecurities and familial burdens.



Abhishek, who is known for his work in shows like 'Parvarrish Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi', 'Meri Bhabhi', shared: I'm really excited to bring Ayaan Grover to life on screen. A superstar who has risen through the ranks in Bollywood with his charismatic personality, he is a complex individual grappling with his own insecurities and familial burdens.



His story is so intriguing, and I can't wait for viewers to come along for the ride. I hope audiences will connect with Ayaan and his struggles, and I'm excited to share his story with the world, added Abhishek.



The show is a romantic and passionate drama that follows the journeys of Shivangi Sawant (played by Khushi Dubey), a humble girl from a small town in Maharashtra, and superstar Ayaan Grover, who enjoys a fandom like none other.



Shivangi's deep love for cinema drives her to pursue her father's dream of restoring their cherished possession, Sangam Cinema, to its former glory, and she believes a superhit delivered by 'Ayaan Grover' will help her change the fate of Sangam Cinema.



'Jubilee Talkies' is set to premiere soon on Sony.