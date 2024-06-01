4 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members nabbed for plotting to attack Salman Khan

Guwahati, Jun 1: In a significant development, the Navi Mumbai police arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday who were planning to attack Bollywood star Salman Khan’s car in Panvel.

According to reports, a plan was made to purchase firearms from a Pakistani arms supplier.



Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against more than 17 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar.



According to several media reports, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with his brother Anmol Bishnoi associate Goldie Brar, conspired to assassinate Salman Khan, and they allegedly acquired AK-47, M-16, and AK-92 rifles, along with other advanced weapons, from a Pakistani arms dealer.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.