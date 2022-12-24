2 Assam films win Special Jury Mention award at KIFF

Guwahati, Dec 24: Sikaisal (Only if Trees Could Speak), a Tiwa language film by Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah, has won a Special Jury Award in the recently concluded 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

Another short film Xunyota (Void) directed by Nabapan Deka also received a Special Jury Mention Award in the Competition on Indian Short Films.





Sikaisal won the honour in the Competition on Indian Language's Films.



"It's a matter of great joy not just for me but for the entire team. We are so happy for this honour at a prestigious festival like KIFF," Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah told The Assam Tribune.

"I want to dedicate this award to my entire team, without whom this film wouldn't have been possible."

The 103-minute film deals with Maheshwar Patar based in Ulukunchi in West Karbi Anglong. It is the story of Maheshwar who braves all the odds to educate the people of his locality irrespective of gender, age and all boundaries.

The story is inspired by true events.

"My research work took me to Ulukunchi where I experienced the struggle of children to get education. They need to walk miles to reach schools. The film focuses on the need for education, a medium to ignite minds. It's about my protagonist Maheshwar Patar who leads to spread the light of knowledge," said the director Bobby.

The story, script, screenplay, music, casting, makeup, production design and costume are done by Bobby herself. She also produced the film. The co-producers are Basanta Kumar Baruah, Ratul Deka and Sulakhyana Baruah.

Apart from Maheshwar Patar, Sadhani Amsi, Atul Pasoni, Kelmon Madar, Talbor Amsong, Indrasing Madar and Paniram Amsong have acted in the film. Except for Atul Pasoni, all the actors are facing the camera for the first time.

Xunyota (Void):

Bidya Bharati, Hemanta Debnath and Angshu Borah acted in the film. It is produced by Hiranmoy Gogoi.

Xunyota, meaning 'void', touches upon the unspoken nuances of grief and loss. The story explores the changing trajectory of a young, school-going girl, Bina's life, after her mother is left bed-ridden by a terminal illness. The key focus of the movie is the absence of conversations or intense emotions, in a way to emphasize the core idea of emptiness.

KIFF concluded on December 22.