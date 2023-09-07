10 Rumours About GTA 6 That We Hope Are True

The next Grand Theft Auto game will be one of, if not the, biggest releases in gaming history. Since the 90s, the franchise has received overwhelming critical and popular acclaim with every additional release. And GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 setting a seriously high bar regarding world size, lifelike NPCs and much more, the whole community is understandably buzzing with excitement at the idea of GTA 6 releasing.



While there still isn’t a huge amount of official information regarding the game, there are plenty of rumours; some which may be true and some which may be wild speculation. As we run down ten of the best ones we’ve come across, we’ll let you decide which one you think is which.

1. Multiple Cities

GTA 5 was set in one sprawling city, while this has been the case with most instalments in the series there have been attempts to branch out in the past, such as in San Andreas which features a few smaller cities around its huge map.

Many have speculated that GTA 6 may be set across a few major cities, or even a whole state, with many fans envisioning a truly vast and diverse map to be the foundation for the new game.

2. Female Protagonist

While the series has had a whole host of different protagonists, not one has been a woman. Lots of fans hope that GTA 6 will change this; allowing for a new variety of plot points, situations and themes to be explored in the process. Not only that, but it will provide a totally different look to the games, with players rocking their threads and hair cuts on a female body.

3. Time Period Shifts

Just like how the game has always been based in one locale, it has also always found itself in a single time period. Yet, some fans have rumoured about the game using a variety of periods which shift between one another. Imagine exploring the same map across two different periods; say the 1960s and modern day.

4. Evolving Open World

Different time zones might be a bit of a pipe dream, but if we are to learn anything from Red Dead Redemption 2 it’s that Rockstar want to make their worlds feel alive. This has left fans thinking that the world will be much more alive and ever-evolving than the previous instalments in the series. Such a living city would certainly add a new level of dynamism to the game world.

5. Interconnected Stories

GTA 5 contained a wild, patchwork narrative which tied in a whole lot of different characters. Fans are hoping that this concept is expanded further in the new title—whether or not that includes the character-switching of the previous instalment.

6. Enhanced AI and Dynamic NPCs

If RDR2 is anything to go by, we can certainly expect a whole new level of dynamic NPC behaviours in the upcoming game. Such behaviours would be a big part of the living and evolving world. Having NPCs not only interact more meaningfully with the player, but also with one another.

7. Expansive Underwater Exploration

The ocean always had a presence in GTA 5, but it was never adequately integrated into the fabric of the world. Fans hope that this changes in GTA 6, allowing for underwater exploration—opening the door to things like unearthing undersea lost treasures and more.

8. Cross-Platform Multiplayer

Gaming platforms have become a whole lot more interconnected than they were in the 2010s; making cross-play a very common feature in modern games. Fans hope that this will translate into cross-play for the next instalment of GTA, allowing players to explore and exploit the world with friends no matter their console eco-system. This would certainly beat the current system used in GTA Online. If you still dive into GTA Online regularly, you canbuy GTA Online Money to get ahead or even a GTA Online account with all unlocks.

9. Improved Vehicle Customization

Vehicles are one of the most important and engaging parts of the GTA games. Zooming down a highway, weaving between traffic and crashing at high speeds have always been a big part of the game’s identity. Rumours hint towards the latest game featuring far more vehicles and vehicle customisation that previous games. Providing a more personalised experience which may actually give you a reason to aggress any pedestrian who walks into your vehicle.

10. Expansive Heist Missions

The heist missions in GTA 5 became one of the parts that players remember the most. There have been whispers of there being more, bigger heists in the upcoming game. Perhaps even multi-stage heists which give the player various approaches which result in various different outcomes—all with a new level of replayability.

GTA 6 is going to be an awesome experience. While we may be dreaming about some of the features we mention on this list, we certainly hope that some of these are included in the upcoming title. In order to take the GTA formula to a new level, that will captivate gamers for years to come.