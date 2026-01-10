Elite Nationals: Lovlina advances to final; Ankushita & Gitimoni settle for bronze

Guwahati, Jan10: Assam boxers had a mixed day at the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Friday.

Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the final of the 70-75 kg category after defeating Imroz Khan of Uttar Pradesh 5:0.

However, Ankushita Boro in the 57-60 kg category and Gitimoni Gogoi in the 65-70 kg category bowed out in the semifinals and had to be content with bronze medals. Ankushita lost 5:0 to Priya of Railways, while Gitimoni went down by the same margin to Sneha of All India Police.

In other key bouts, Boxing World Cup Finals silver medallist Jadumani Singh outclassed 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal 5:0 in the men’s 50 to 55 kg semifinal to set up a final clash with Pawan Bartwal. Pawan also won his semifinal 5:0 against Victor Singh of Manipur.

In the women’s section, world champion Minakshi of All India Police defeated Madhya Pradesh’s Malika Mor 5:0 in the 45 to 48 kg category. Nikhat reached the final of the 48 to 51 kg category with a 4:1 split decision win over Kusum Baghel of Uttar Pradesh. Preeti sealed her place in the 51 to 54 kg final after a 5:0 win over Uttarakhand’s Aarti Dhariyal.

In the men’s bouts, Sachin beat Punjab’s Bhupinder Singh in the 55 to 60 kg category, while Hitesh Gulia defeated Rajasthan’s Vivek in the 65 to 70 kg class. Abhinash Jamwal, Sumit and Narender also progressed to the finals in their respective weight categories.

This is the first time the men’s and women’s National Championships are being held together at the same venue, with around 600 boxers competing across 10 weight categories each.





By

Sports Reporter