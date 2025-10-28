Distribution of land pattas before 2026 Assam polls: BTC chief in first EC meet

Kokrajhar, Oct 28: Immediately after forming the government, BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary has initiated his traditional ‘Give and Take’ policy.

The first executive meeting of the new BTC government was organized at the BTC secretariat on Monday under the chairmanship of Mohilary, where several important decisions were taken.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Mohilary stated that one of the key decisions was to begin the process of distributing land pattas in BTC before the upcoming Assembly elections.

He added that since there is a shortage of staff in the land and revenue department for the distribution of land pattas, retired employees from these departments will be temporarily appointed.

There are 29 retired Mandals and Kanungoes in the BTC and they will be temporarily employed for this purpose. In addition, about 200 trained youths who have completed Mandal training but remained unemployed will also be temporarily appointed, Mohilary mentioned.

The CEM further said that the meeting discussed the utilization of Rs 100 crore and decided where and how the money will be spent. Priority will be given to departments such as piggery, fishery, ration distribution, handloom and textile industries.

Mohilary also informed that he is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday where several issues will be discussed including financial liabilities, shortage of manpower and the interim budget of BTC. Since the Assam government is expected to present an interim budget in November BTC also plans to introduce its own interim budget, he said.

Responding to media about composition in the formation of government, Mohilary stated that there will be two members from the BJP in the BTC government and the deputy speaker will also be from the BJP.

CEM stated that to run BTC effectively, a "Give and Take" policy is essential. He remarked that only thinking about taking without giving does not yield good results, hence “one must also know how to give.”

By Correspondent