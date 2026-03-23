Dhubri nominations peak on final day; multi-candidate contests in 5 seats

Dhubri, Mar 23: The final day of nomination filing for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections witnessed heavy political activity across Dhubri town on Monday, with candidates from major parties as well as Independents gathering at the office of the District Commissioner.

Candidates from five Assembly constituencies, namely 6-Golakganj, 7-Gauripur, 8-Dhubri, 9-Birsing Jarua and 10-Bilasipara, submitted their nomination papers on the concluding day.

With only a few exceptions, most candidates chose Monday to complete the process, making it the busiest day of the nomination period.

Thousands of supporters accompanied candidates, leading to packed streets across the town, particularly along G.T.B. Road.

The surge in crowds caused significant traffic congestion, disrupting normal movement for several hours.

Among the key developments, Congress candidate from Dhubri, Bebi Begum, filed her nomination and expressed confidence of victory.

She said neither the BJP nor the AIUDF would emerge as decisive factors in the constituency, while criticising both parties.

In Golakganj, Congress candidate Kartik Roy filed his nomination with a large procession, projecting strength on the ground.

Wazed Ali Choudhury, the Congress nominee from Birsing Jarua, also completed his nomination formalities.

From the BJP, Uttam Prasad (Dhubri), Madhabi Das (Birsing Jarua) and Ashwini Kumar Roy (Golakganj) filed their nominations. Madhabi Das, after filing her papers, criticised her Congress rival Wazed Ali Choudhury.

AIUDF candidates were also active across constituencies. Nazrul Haque filed his nomination from Dhubri and criticised Congress candidate Bebi Begum, while indicating that the AIUDF could extend support to the Congress in government formation if required.

In Gauripur, AIUDF candidate Nijanur Rahman expressed confidence of victory. From Bilasipara, Sabana Akhtara, and from Birsing Jarua, Ali Akbar Mia also filed their nominations.

Nominations from Gauripur saw significant activity, with Raijor Dal candidate Abul Miya filing his papers after a rally. AGP candidate Mehtabul Haque also submitted his nomination from the constituency.

In Bilasipara, Independent candidate Sheikh Hedayatullah entered the fray, while AGP candidate Jibesh Roy, contesting as part of the AGP-BJP alliance, also filed his nomination. Roy currently serves as the Chief Executive Member of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council.

Adding another dimension to the contest, Independent candidate Dr Reza Amin from Birsing Jarua, a former senior AIUDF functionary, filed his nomination and sharply criticised the party leadership, calling AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal a “betrayer” and vowing to politically challenge the party in Dhubri.

According to official estimates, a total of 12,20,384 voters across the five Assembly constituencies in the district will cast their votes at 1,548 polling stations on April 9.

With the nomination process now complete, the political contest in Dhubri district is set to intensify, with multi-cornered contests expected across all five constituencies.