Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya takes charge as acting VC of Tezpur University amid turmoil

Tezpur, Dec 5: Tezpur University witnessed a dramatic turn of events on Friday as senior-most faculty member Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya assumed charge as acting vice chancellor in a suo motu move, amid a complete shutdown.

The escalation came after Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, at the centre of the agitation since mid-September, convened a Board of Management meeting on Thursday and appointed Mass Communication professor Joya Chakraborty as pro-VC. Chakraborty declined the post, and the Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF) resolved to continue its indefinite shutdown, which began on November 29, demanding Singh’s removal over alleged corruption.

According to a senior professor, the “entire university community came together” late Thursday night and decided to apply provisions of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, allowing the senior-most faculty member to take over in such circumstances. Bhattacharyya, a professor of Computer Science and Engineering, then formally informed the Ministry of Education of the development.

“We were waiting for something positive from the ministry during the protest period, but it remained a mute spectator. In fact, the authorities got involved in an ugly game in collusion with VC Singh and appointed a pro-VC yesterday,” a senior professor alleged.

Calling it a challenging task, Bhattacharyya said he is prepared for the responsibility.

“It will be a challenging task for me. I was an acting vice chancellor and pro vice chancellor earlier. I have been working in this university since 1995. So I think I can carry it forward in the right way.”

Meanwhile, an agitating student have maintained that the shutdown will continue until an inquiry is ordered into “corruption and other irregularities” by the VC.

All academic activities and services have been suspended, leading the administration to cancel end-term examinations.

The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) and Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA) have extended full support to the protest.

The VC has been absent from campus for nearly three months after heated exchanges with students on September 22. Since September, at least 11 faculty members and senior officials have resigned from their posts or the university altogether.

Protesters argue that the evidence against Singh “leaves no room for delay” and say allowing him to continue undermines institutional integrity. The continued shutdown marks the first time in the university’s history that academic schedules have been formally altered due to a student-led protest.





With inputs from PTI