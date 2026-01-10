Despite prevention gains, Mizoram tops India in HIV prevalence at 2.75%

Aizawl, Jan 10: Despite an improvement in its ranking on preventive measures, Mizoram continues to record the highest adult HIV prevalence rate in the country at 2.75%, far above the national average of 0.20%.

At least 3,257 people, including 953 women and 179 pregnant women, tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from over 1.4 lakh blood samples examined between April 2024 and November 2025, officials said.

The worrying figures come even as the state has made notable gains in HIV prevention efforts.

Mizoram climbed from 5th place in 2024–25 to 3rd in 2025–26 in the national HIV prevention ranking, according to Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) Project Director Dr Jane R Ralte.

“Mizoram has achieved immense progress on the National AIDS Control Organisation’s (NACO) scorecard in terms of preventive measures and response efforts. The number of new HIV infections has steadily declined since 2018,” Ralte said.

However, she noted that the state still tops the country in adult HIV prevalence. The highest incidence is among people aged 25–34 years, she added.

Breaking down the transmission patterns, Ralte said 70.4% of the new cases were sexually transmitted, 27.3% resulted from sharing needles among intravenous drug users, 1.8% were due to parent-to-child transmission, while 0.8% were from unknown sources.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii said the state government has intensified efforts to curb the spread of HIV through multiple interventions.

She said 14 antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres have been set up across Mizoram, with 18,355 patients currently undergoing ART treatment.

The minister also said the government is considering collaboration with churches to promote awareness and encourage HIV testing before marriage.

The first HIV-positive case in Mizoram was detected in October 1990. Since then, a total of 33,781 cases have been recorded. Officials estimate that 26,321 people are currently living with HIV in the state.

At least 5,026 people have died due to AIDS-related complications since 2005, when ART treatment was introduced in Mizoram, an MSACS official said.

