Wintry reads

New Delhi, Jan 24: In the tranquil embrace of winter's frosty breath, an inherent charm invites us to retreat to the comfort of an inviting home. Outside, a subtle winter chill lingers, while indoors, the ambiance exudes warmth and coziness. The air carries the aroma of freshly brewed tea or hot cocoa, complemented by the delightful scent of baking cookies or the rich flavours of a simmering soup on the stove. Wrapped in blankets or seated by a crackling fire, the allure of delving into a captivating book intensifies in this snug haven. With each turn of a page, the immersive worlds found within literature harmonise with the wintry setting, inviting a sensory and intellectual journey amidst the quietude of the season.

As the outside world grapples with wintry breezes, the expansive digital repository invites individuals to explore a diverse collection of books, offering an array of captivating narratives and insightful stories that complement the serene tranquillity of a cozy winter day. Here is the list of five books curated by the British Council Digital Library to transport you to captivating settings during the perfect winter days.

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel

This historical novel follows Thomas Cromwell's rise to power in the court of King Henry VIII. Mantel's intricate storytelling vividly portrays the political intrigue, power struggles, and complexities of Tudor England, offering a compelling insight into Cromwell's life and the tumultuous era in which he lived.

10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World by Elif Shafak

After Tequila Leila's death, her mind continues to function for ten minutes and thirty-eight seconds, recalling her life's memories. Set in Istanbul, Shafak's novel intricately weaves Leila's past experiences and the vibrant characters she encounters, shedding light on societal taboos, friendship, and the marginalized voices of Turkey.

The Sea, The Sea by Iris Murdoch

In this introspective novel, Charles Arrowby, a retired actor and director, retreats to a seaside cottage to reflect on his life. Amidst the backdrop of the sea, Murdoch delves into themes of love, obsession, and the complexities of human relationships, offering a contemplative exploration of the protagonist's inner world.

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Antonia Lloyd-Jones

Set in rural Poland, the story follows Janina Duszejko, an eccentric woman who becomes embroiled in a series of mysterious deaths in her village. Lloyd-Jones crafts a gripping narrative that delves into themes of justice, the human-animal connection, and the dark underbelly of a seemingly tranquil community.

Possession by A. S. Byatt

Blending elements of mystery and romance, Byatt's novel intertwines the stories of two academics as they uncover a secret love affair between two Victorian poets. As they delve into the past, the book navigates themes of literary scholarship, passion, and the complexities of human relationships across time.