Top five dishes to cook this New Year's eve using your AI cooking assistant

New Delhi, Dec 18: As the year draws to a close, the abundance of celebrations can leave us grappling with the challenge of preparing elaborate yet health-conscious meals at home. If you're the proud owner of an AI-assisted device and have a penchant for culinary experimentation, we've got a treat for you and your loved ones.

Craft a memorable year-end dinner for family and friends with recipes specially curated by Mahek Mody, Co-founder, of Upliance.ai. These meals are not just quick and tasty; they are entirely hassle-free, allowing you to effortlessly whip up a delightful feast in the background while attending to other chores.

Maharashtrian Chicken Sukka

Maharashtrian Chicken Sukka is a mildly spiced semi-gravy dish, perfect as a starter or paired with bakhri (rice flour rotis) or varan bhat (dal and steamed rice). The AI cooking assistant simplifies the process by handling spice roasting, grinding, and slow cooking, freeing you from constant stirring and using multiple utensils.

To Marinate the Chicken

In a bowl, defrost 500g of biryani-cut chicken. Add one large spoon of Kashmiri chilli, one large spoon of garam masala, half a spoon of turmeric, one medium spoon of salt, one large spoon of coriander powder, one large spoon of ginger-garlic paste, and 40g of yoghurt. Allow the mixture to marinate; set it aside.

To Sauté Spices

In the Smart Jar, add two and a half large spoons of ghee, one medium spoon of white sesame seeds, 1.5-inch cinnamon stick, two cloves, one medium spoon of cumin seeds, one dried chilli, 10g of grated coconut, two pods of green cardamom, and two pods of black cardamom. The AI Cooking Assistant will sauté the spices at 100℃ for approximately 2 minutes.

To Make the Sukha

Add 120g of peeled and quartered onions, one green chilli, ten garlic cloves, and ten coriander stems to the sautéed spices in the Smart Jar. The AI Cooking Assistant will grind down all the vegetables and whole spices and then cook it for approximately 10 minutes at 95℃.

To Cook the Chicken

Once the Sukha base is ready, add the marinated chicken and half a small spoon of salt to the Jar. The AI Cooking Assistant will slow-cook the Chicken Sukha at 95℃ for 35 minutes. Enjoy the flavorful and tender Maharashtrian Chicken Sukka!

Paneer Ghee Roast

For your vegetarian friends, this recipe is a must! Whether served as a starter or a delightful side dish alongside curry and rice, neer dosa, or even dal chapati, Paneer Ghee Roast is a versatile addition to your meal lineup.

To Roast Spices

In the Smart Jar, combine a mix of spices, including a one-inch cinnamon stick, two cloves, one small spoon of black peppercorns, half a small spoon of methi seeds, and three dried red chillies without stems. Along with half a bay leaf, one each of green and black cardamom, and two large spoons of coriander seeds.

The AI cooking device will roast the spices for ten minutes at 120°C.

To Blend Spices

Transfer the roasted spices into a blender and grind them to create a powder. Set aside this aromatic spice blend.

To Sauté Aromatics

Now, add one green chilli, 2g of ginger, six cloves of garlic, and three stems of coriander leaves to the Smart Jar. After the AI Cooking Assistant has chopped them, add three large spoons of ghee. The device will sauté the aromatics for 4 minutes at 95°C.

To Cook Paneer

Take 200g of paneer, cut it into cubes, and place it in the Smart Jar along with the powdered ghee roast masala, half a spoon of turmeric, two medium spoons of coriander powder, three small spoons of jaggery powder, one large spoon of tamarind paste, ten curry leaves, and one and a half small spoons of salt. The AI Cooking Assistant will cook the mixture at varying temperatures for around 20 minutes. Once the dish is prepared, serve it hot, complemented by mint chutney. This Paneer Ghee Roast recipe promises a burst of enticing flavours for a delightful culinary experience!

Mulled Wine

Winter nights call for a touch of warmth, and what better way to elevate the season's cosiness than with a homemade glass of mulled wine? Popular across Europe as Glühwien, it is a winter staple and served across Christmas markets and streets.

To make the base

Begin by infusing two medium spoons of black pepper, 12g of cinnamon stick, five cloves, and four-star anise into 600g of orange juice in your Smart Jar. The AI Cooking Assistant will simmer this delightful mixture for 30 minutes at 60°C, allowing the spices to weave their magic.

Add Alcohol

Now, in the Smart Jar, add 1000g of port wine and 200g of brandy, enhancing the flavour with four slices of orange or mandarin, each studded with 4 cloves. The AI Cooking Assistant will simmer the concoction for a leisurely 45 minutes at 70°C, letting the rich blend of aromas and tastes unfold.

Once the mulled wine has absorbed the essence of spices, strain it and serve, transforming your gatherings into a celebration of the season with this homemade mulled wine.

Chicken Pulao

Elevate your main course and captivate your friends with the culinary finesse of restaurant-style Chicken Pulao, expertly crafted in the comfort of your home!

To Marinate the Chicken

Commence by defrosting 300g of biryani-cut chicken and marinating it in a bowl. Add one large spoon of ginger-garlic paste, one medium spoon of Kashmiri chilli, one small spoon of garam masala, half a spoon of turmeric, 50g of cream, and one and a half small spoonful of salt. Allow the chicken to soak in these flavours; set it aside.

To Soak Rice

Simultaneously, soak 140g of washed basmati rice in 400g of water.

To Sauté Spices

In your Smart Jar, add one large spoonful of ghee and two large spoons of your preferred oil. Introduce whole spices like a one-inch cinnamon stick, one small spoon of fennel seeds, one small spoon of cumin seeds, and one dried red chilli. The AI Cooking Assistant will sauté the spices at 110°C for 3 minutes.

To Sauté Aromatics

Add 180g of peeled and quartered onions, two green chillies, ten stems of coriander leaves, and ten cloves of peeled garlic to the Smart Jar. The AI Cooking Assistant will grind the vegetables and then sauté these ingredients at 95°C for 10 minutes.

To Sauté Chicken

Now, introduce the marinated chicken, 8g of mint leaves, one small spoonful of salt, and one and a half small spoons of green cardamom powder to the Smart Jar. The AI Cooking Assistant will sauté the mix at 95°C for 20 minutes.

To Cook Pulao

After draining the water from the soaked rice, add it to the Smart Jar along with 250g of water. The AI Cooking Assistant will slow-cook the pulao at varying temperatures for 30 minutes. Once it's ready, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve this aromatic Chicken Pulao with some raita. Voila! Your exquisite home-cooked delight is ready to impress!

Makhni Pasta

Indulge in the delightful fusion of Continental and Indian flavours with this Makhni Pasta, which promises to elevate your home cooking experience with its luscious creamy sauce and tender pasta.

To Boil Tomatoes and Pasta

Begin by scoring the tops of 240g of tomatoes with criss-cross cuts. In the Smart Jar, combine 140g of pasta-fusilli, 700g of water, processed tomatoes, and one and a half small spoons of salt. Allow the AI Cooking Assistant to boil the mix at 95°C for 25 minutes. Once boiled, strain and sieve the tomatoes and pasta. Cool the tomatoes in ice water for 5 minutes, then peel their skin and set them aside.

To Sauté Onion

Now, in the Smart Jar, add one green chilli, 60g onions, peeled and cut into quarters, and five cloves of peeled garlic. Once the AI cooking device has chopped the vegetables, add three large spoons of pomace olive oil, the cooking device will sauté this mixture for 5 minutes at 95°C.

To Make Sauce

Introduce one medium spoon of Kashmiri Mirch, one small spoon of sugar, 1 small spoon of salt, and half a large spoon of oregano for seasoning. Add 30g of cheese cubes, 30g of butter, 50g of cream, 40g of water, boiled tomatoes, and 15 basil leaves. The AI Cooking Assistant will cook this mix for approximately 20 minutes at varying temperatures, transforming it into a rich and creamy sauce.

Mix Pasta and Serve

Finally, incorporate the boiled pasta into the Smart Jar and serve the dish garnished with half a spoon of chilli flakes and garnish with basil leaves.

So, whether you're in the mood for a delightful starter or exploring diverse flavours in the main course, let these recipes provide the perfect blend of festivity, taste, and affordability.