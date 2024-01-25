New Delhi, Jan 24: The rich tapestry of Bhutanese Buddhism is presented in full glory in ‘The Wheel of Life. This extraordinary showcase immerses you in the intricate world of Buddhist thangkas, offering a glimpse into the profound mythological narratives that have flourished in the serene landscapes of Bhutan. Thangkas often overflow with symbolism and allusion. Because the art is explicitly religious, all symbols and allusions must be by strict guidelines laid out in Buddhist scripture.

The Wheel of Life takes its name from the centerpiece of the exhibit, a magnificent depiction of Buddhist cosmology known as the Wheel of Life.

As the focal point, it illustrates the continuous interplay of birth, life, death, and rebirth. The intricate details of Bhutanese thangkas reveal a cosmic choreography, weaving narratives that transcend the physical world and invite contemplation on the interconnectedness of all living beings. This pivotal artwork is a visual anchor, guiding visitors through the interconnected cycles of existence and enlightenment.

The heart of the exhibition lies in the vivid portrayal of Bhutanese Buddhist iconography, featuring exquisite thangkas that breathe life into the myths and legends intrinsic to this Himalayan kingdom. Among the celestial beings adorning the canvases are the revered Goddess Tara, the enchanting Dhakinis, the benevolent Zambala, and the mystical Goddess Dem Kurukulle.

Each painting is a testament to the skilled craftsmanship and spiritual devotion of the Bhutanese artists who are trained precisely in spiritual verses and their proficiency at conquering and translating the learnings onto canvas. The finesse of brushstrokes, the brilliance of colour palettes, and the precision of composition underscore the profound dedication and spiritual devotion inherent in every stroke.

Wheel of Life is a visual and spiritual odyssey that invites viewers to contemplate the profound teachings encapsulated in these sacred artworks. Each thangka unfolds a narrative that transcends time, inviting reflection on the timeless wisdom encapsulated in the artistry of Bhutanese thangkas.

Exhibition dates: 1tst – 4th February, 2024

Venue: India Art Fair, NSIC Grounds, Okhla, Delhi

Booth number: E 14

Total no. of artworks on display: 67