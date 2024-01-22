New Delhi, Jan 21: The Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival (VHAH FEST) returns to Ramgarh Shekhawati from January 26th to 29th, 2024. This festival, a collaboration between the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, Shruti Foundation and INTACH Shekhawati Chapter, is set to celebrate heritage, art and healing in the captivating heritage wonderland.

Once deserted by affluent merchants, Ramgarh Shekhawati has transformed into one of the world's most sought-after heritage destinations, showcasing over 200 Havelis, 36 cenotaphs and 101 temples.

Initiated eight years ago by Shruti Foundation, VHAH FEST 2024 focuses on the cultural revival of this gem through restoration, skilling, rural tourism, and cultural festivities. promises a captivating blend of cultural experiences featuring performers, artists, heritage experts, and musicians from India and beyond. From January 26th to 29th, 2024, this cultural extravaganza will unfold with "East meets West" performances, renowned musicians, domain experts, indigenous craftspeople, healers, designers, entrepreneurs, and leaders from governmental and institutional spheres.

Highlights include a Food and Crafts Mela, artistic workshops, exploration of the Veda Temple's architecture, and a Lime (Chuna) Technology demonstration by INTACH Shekhawati Chapter for heritage building restoration.

Participants can also engage in a Kantha Textile workshop, explore upcycled products, and join weaving sessions with Katran (Waste Material). The festival features cultural performances, including "Meera" by Dr. Sonal Mansingh, a Sitar and Cello Jugalbandi with Pandit Shubhendra Rao and Maestro Saskia Rao De Haas, and "TRIDHARA" by Guru Geeta Chandran, blending Kathak, Odissi, and Bharatanatyam.

Other attractions include an inaugural dinner with Iranian Folk dances, Sufi Folk with the Mirs of Rajasthan, and a screening of "The History and Heritage of Ramgarh Shekhawati."

Renowned artist Satish Gupta will present a "Live Calligraphy" performance, and attendees can explore Ramgarh Shekhawati's heritage through guided tours. Immersive healing sessions offer local Ayurvedic insights, "A Superfood a Day" with Health Transformation Coach Vidhi Beri, and Yoga Healing Sessions with Bijal Doshi.

Mark your calendars for January 26th to 29th, 2024, to immerse yourself in the enchanting heritage, art and holistic well-being of Ramgarh Shekhawati, Rajasthan, at VHAH FEST 2024.