Recipes to try out this Makar Sankranti

New Delhi, Jan 14: One of the festivals that is most widely observed in the nation is Makar Sankranti. And if you look around, you'll see that every region celebrates the day with a different custom and meal.
So, here is a list of Makar Sankranti recipes:
Karela Seekh Kebab
Ingredients:
. Ghee
.Cumin seed
. Garlic, chopped
. Ginger, chopped
. Bitter Gourd, grated
. Beans, chopped
. Chopped spinach
. Grated potato
. Black pepper
. Almonds, crushed
. Khoya
. Corn
. Roasted gram flour
. Salt as required
Method:
. Put desi ghee in the cooking pan.
. Add cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and saute till golden brown.
. Add Karela, beans, potatoes, black pepper and salt.
. Let it cook for about a couple of minutes. Then add almonds, khoya, and corn.
. Now add roasted gram flour to make the mixture into dough.
. Settle the dough on the tandoor rod for roasting and put it inside the tandoor.
. Once roasted, serve with or mint and chilli chutney.
Dahi ke kebab
Ingredients
. Hung Curd
. Paneer (Grated)
. Roasted channa powder
. Gram Masala
. Green Cardamom Powder
. Salt
. White pepper powder
. Orange marmalade
. Desi Ghee for cooking
Method
. Take hung yogurt in a bowl, add all above ingredients and mix well.
. Divide into equal portions. Now, stuff with paneer. Damp your hands, take a portion of the mixture, and roll lightly in shape of kebab (one centimeter thick round). Prepare the other kebabs in the same way.
. Heat sufficient oil in a pan and grill the kebabs till golden in colour.
. Remove from heat and serve hot with mint chutney or sauce.
Fruit & mint custard
Ingredients
. Strawberries
. Kiwi
. Apricot
. Yellow berry
. Mango custard powder
. Milk
. Sugar
. Cashew nuts (chopped)
. Few drops vanilla extract
. Mint leaf (chopped)
. Almond (sliced)
. Milk/chocolate bar
Method
. Take strawberries, apricot, kiwis, yellow berry or fruit of your choice and cut into small cubes or slit them into two halves
. Mix custard powder and sugar in little milk.
. Boil the remaining milk for 10 minutes.
. Pour the boiled milk into the above mixture.
. Add chopped fruits, chopped mint leaf and add vanilla extract.
. Garnish with chopped almond and cashews and add milk. Add a chocolate bar as per your liking.
. Keep it in a freezer (for better taste) or let it cool down for some time at room temperature.
. Exotic fruit and mint custard is ready to serve.
Almond Gujia
Ingredients
. Maida (All purpose flour)
. Oil / Ghee (melted)
For Filling:
. Khoya
. Cardamom Powder
. Chopped almond
. Raisins (Kishmish)
. Crushed almond
. Dried coconut (shredded)
. Sugar
Method
. Sieve the flour. Mix oil with the maida.
. Mix well so that the mixture takes the form of breadcrumbs and binds to a certain extent.
. Now add some water and knead lightly. Keep adding water as required and knead into soft but tight dough.
. Set aside and cover with a damp cloth.
. Mash the khoya and fry it in a kadhai / deep pan till light brown in colour. Add sugar and cardamom powder into the khoya and mix well. Add almonds, cashews, coconut and raisins. Fry for 2 minutes and remove from the heat. Allow it to cool.
. Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into a small round of 4 " diameter. Fill half the round with the khoya mixture, fold it and seal the round, twisting the edges inwards. Take care that the filling does not ooze out.
. Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown colour. Take out from oven and dip in sugar syrup. Make sure sugar is properly coated.
. Garnish with almonds ,pistachio and serve hot
