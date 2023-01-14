Recipes to try out this Makar Sankranti

New Delhi, Jan 14: One of the festivals that is most widely observed in the nation is Makar Sankranti. And if you look around, you'll see that every region celebrates the day with a different custom and meal.

So, here is a list of Makar Sankranti recipes:

Karela Seekh Kebab

Ingredients:

. Ghee

.Cumin seed

. Garlic, chopped

. Ginger, chopped

. Bitter Gourd, grated

. Beans, chopped

. Chopped spinach

. Grated potato

. Black pepper

. Almonds, crushed

. Khoya

. Corn

. Roasted gram flour

. Salt as required

Method:

. Put desi ghee in the cooking pan.

. Add cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and saute till golden brown.

. Add Karela, beans, potatoes, black pepper and salt.

. Let it cook for about a couple of minutes. Then add almonds, khoya, and corn.

. Now add roasted gram flour to make the mixture into dough.

. Settle the dough on the tandoor rod for roasting and put it inside the tandoor.

. Once roasted, serve with or mint and chilli chutney.

Dahi ke kebab

Ingredients

. Hung Curd

. Paneer (Grated)

. Roasted channa powder

. Gram Masala

. Green Cardamom Powder

. Salt

. White pepper powder

. Orange marmalade

. Desi Ghee for cooking

Method

. Take hung yogurt in a bowl, add all above ingredients and mix well.

. Divide into equal portions. Now, stuff with paneer. Damp your hands, take a portion of the mixture, and roll lightly in shape of kebab (one centimeter thick round). Prepare the other kebabs in the same way.

. Heat sufficient oil in a pan and grill the kebabs till golden in colour.

. Remove from heat and serve hot with mint chutney or sauce.

Fruit & mint custard

Ingredients

. Strawberries

. Kiwi

. Apricot

. Yellow berry

. Mango custard powder

. Milk

. Sugar

. Cashew nuts (chopped)

. Few drops vanilla extract

. Mint leaf (chopped)

. Almond (sliced)

. Milk/chocolate bar

Method

. Take strawberries, apricot, kiwis, yellow berry or fruit of your choice and cut into small cubes or slit them into two halves

. Mix custard powder and sugar in little milk.

. Boil the remaining milk for 10 minutes.

. Pour the boiled milk into the above mixture.

. Add chopped fruits, chopped mint leaf and add vanilla extract.

. Garnish with chopped almond and cashews and add milk. Add a chocolate bar as per your liking.

. Keep it in a freezer (for better taste) or let it cool down for some time at room temperature.

. Exotic fruit and mint custard is ready to serve.

Almond Gujia

Ingredients

. Maida (All purpose flour)

. Oil / Ghee (melted)

For Filling:

. Khoya

. Cardamom Powder

. Chopped almond

. Raisins (Kishmish)

. Crushed almond

. Dried coconut (shredded)

. Sugar

Method

. Sieve the flour. Mix oil with the maida.

. Mix well so that the mixture takes the form of breadcrumbs and binds to a certain extent.

. Now add some water and knead lightly. Keep adding water as required and knead into soft but tight dough.

. Set aside and cover with a damp cloth.

. Mash the khoya and fry it in a kadhai / deep pan till light brown in colour. Add sugar and cardamom powder into the khoya and mix well. Add almonds, cashews, coconut and raisins. Fry for 2 minutes and remove from the heat. Allow it to cool.

. Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into a small round of 4 " diameter. Fill half the round with the khoya mixture, fold it and seal the round, twisting the edges inwards. Take care that the filling does not ooze out.

. Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown colour. Take out from oven and dip in sugar syrup. Make sure sugar is properly coated.

. Garnish with almonds ,pistachio and serve hot