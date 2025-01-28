Raghav Chadha urges Centre to cap skyrocketing airfares for Maha Kumbh pilgrims

New Delhi, Jan 28: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha on Tuesday criticised airlines for hiking fares during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, urging the Centre to take immediate action to make air travel affordable for pilgrims.

In a video message, Chadha expressed his concern, saying, "For followers of Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh is the most significant festival of faith and spirituality. Millions from across the globe wish to visit Prayagraj to take a holy dip, meditate, and engage in penance. However, airlines have turned this sacred event into an opportunity for profit."

Chadha highlighted the steep rise in airfares, stating, "Flights to Prayagraj that typically cost Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 are now priced at Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. Such arbitrary pricing has left lakhs of devotees disappointed and unable to attend the festival." Urging the Union government's intervention, Chadha said, "Airlines must not exploit this spiritual occasion for profit. On behalf of all devotees, I appeal to the government to curb this exploitation by introducing price caps or ensuring affordable flight options for pilgrims heading to the Maha Kumbh."

Chadha drew parallels to a past success, stating, "Earlier, when we raised the issue of overpriced food at airports, the government acted, introducing affordable canteens. I am confident our voice will once again be heard, and the airlines will reduce fares for devotees."

The rising airfares have led many pilgrims to seek alternative routes to Prayagraj, with Varanasi emerging as a more economical travel hub. As of January 28, flights from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru to Prayagraj were priced between Rs 24,000 and Rs 40,000, with some fares exceeding Rs 53,000. Meanwhile, flights to Varanasi cost nearly 50 per cent less.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently held a meeting with airline representatives to address the issue, urging them to add more flights and rationalise ticket prices. Following the meeting, the Centre directed airlines to introduce additional flights to Prayagraj on key holy dip dates, including January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Magh Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivratri).

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, one of the most sacred festivals in Hinduism, began on January 13 with the 'Pavitra Snan' and will conclude on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri. Thousands of devotees are flocking to the Triveni Sangam the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers undeterred by the severe cold.

The festival, celebrated with immense devotion, continues to draw pilgrims, with the upcoming Mauni Amavasya expected to witness one of the largest gatherings. Authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the smooth conduct of this grand spiritual event.