Proper representation of NE crucial, especially in writing phase: Bokshi director

Guwahati, Feb. 10: It’s not every day that a debut feature film gets a world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR). But that’s exactly what happened for Biswanath-born filmmaker Bhargav Saikia, whose folk horror film Bokshi was screened in the Harbour section at the 54th edition of the festival recently.

For Bhargav, the premiere was a surreal moment, made even more special by the presence of his family — his father, mother and sister. Speaking about the experience, he told The Assam Tribune, “To see how the dedicated cinephiles of Rotterdam reacted to Bokshi was truly overwhelming. To launch my film on such a prestigious platform is one of the most cherished moments of my life.” He also extended his gratitude to the festival organizers and programmers for giving Bokshi such a significant stage.

Horror tale rooted in mythology in Sikkim:

Set in Sikkim, Bokshi follows the journey of a troubled teenager who embarks on a high school expedition to a prehistoric site, only to find herself confronted by a long-forgotten myth. A visceral supernatural horror, the film blends elements of folklore with psychological tension, creating an immersive cinematic experience.













A still from Saikia's directorial 'Bokshi' (AT Photo)

What sets Bokshi apart is its linguistic diversity. The film features dialogues in Hindi, English, Nepali and Boksirit — a constructed language developed specifically for the film by Dutch linguist Jan van Steenbergen. The project was developed over five years by Bhargav’s Mumbai-based production house, Lorien Motion Pictures, overcoming several financial and pandemic-related challenges.

Bhargav, who had earlier adapted Ruskin Bond’s The Black Cat into a short film starring the late Tom Alter and Shernaz Patel, has long been drawn to fantasy and horror.

A childhood shaped by literature and cinema:

Bhargav credits his deep-rooted love for the horror and fantasy genres to his childhood. “I owe this to my grandfather, Dhirendra Nath Baruah, who was a voracious reader. The only gifts he ever gave me were books — starting with fairy tales and folk stories, which later evolved into children’s fantasy and horror literature,” he recalled.

His time in boarding school further expanded his literary horizons. “Of course, there was Harry Potter and I became a huge fan of JRR Tolkien — The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and his other works. I also read Roald Dahl and many others,” he said.

Bhargav’s exposure to cinema also began early, thanks to his mother, Arundhati Saikia, a cinephile who often took him to watch movies. “Looking back, I was fortunate to have been exposed to the right kind of books and films, which shaped my creative sensibilities.”

His father, Dr Amal Saikia, a gynaecologist, also had an artistic side. “He won the Best Actor award in his medical college’s drama competition in Dibrugarh. My uncle, Tarun Saikia, is a renowned playwright in Assam. So, the influence of literature, theatre, and cinema was always present in my family.”

Northeast in Cinema: A changing landscape

With recent projects like The Family Man and Paatal Lok being shot in the Northeast, Bhargav believes the region is finally getting the cinematic attention it deserves. “For decades, we’ve seen stories from every other part of India, but the Northeast was largely overlooked. This growing interest is long overdue,” he said.

However, he also cautions against an ‘outsider gaze’ that often exoticizes the Northeast rather than portraying it authentically. “Proper representation is crucial, especially in the writing phase. Many past films set in the Northeast didn’t work because they were told through an external perspective. But now, with filmmakers from the region, like myself, stepping in, things are changing.”

Though he is yet to make a film in Assamese, Bhargav believes storytelling in Hindi can help reach a wider audience. “Like it or not, Hindi remains the most widely recognized language in Indian cinema. Telling our own stories in Hindi can help take them to a much larger audience.”

Distribution and theatre releases

On the distribution front, Bokshi has already attracted international interest. The French-UK sales company Alief has acquired global sales rights for the film and will present it to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

For India, the rights remain with Bhargav, and discussions with leading Mumbai-based companies are ongoing. “Our priority is a theatrical release because Bokshi is designed for the big screen. It’s a horror-fantasy film with epic scale, immersive sound design, and music that must be experienced in cinemas,” he said.

However, he remains open to a direct-to-OTT release if it ensures the film reaches the right audience. “Horror and horror-comedies are trending in Bollywood, and there is growing demand for strong horror filmmakers. Bokshi fits that demand perfectly.”

Bhargav hopes to finalize the Indian release strategy by mid-2025.