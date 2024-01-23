Pop-culture celebration is back

New Delhi, Jan 22: Prepare to enter a realm where fantasy meets reality with Comic Con India, the largest pop culture celebration in the subcontinent, that is set to make waves in Hyderabad with Hyderabad Comic Con 2024. The thrilling weekend promises a never before experience for anime, gaming and pop-culture lovers as the best weekend of the year return to the city for fun and frolic!

Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Hyderabad Comic Con 2024, powered by Crunchyroll, will see every attendee receive an exclusive copy of Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet No.1 comic book along with Limited Edition DC Comics Batman Poster & a commemorative Comic Con India Bag. The event is all set to showcase comics in a big way with a slew of upcoming publishing houses/Indian artists like Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Sufi Comics, Prasad Bhat, Raj Comics by Sanjay Gupta, Lilorosh, Acid Toad, Garbage Bin, Corporate comics , Bullseye Press, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO, and Abhijeet Kini and many more along with International artists Rico Renzi and Danesh Mohiuddin who will be gracing the event.

Speaking about the thrilling weekend celebration, Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, said, “Comic Con is finally back in Hyderabad after a gap of 3 years! We cannot wait to host all the fans again. This is our biggest show in the city yet, showcasing the best of Indian comics, fan experiences, cosplay, gaming, geeky shopping and so much more. I look forward to welcoming the fans back.”

On the 27th -28th January 2024, the most-awaited event will also feature The Arena (in association with The Esports Club), an 40000 sq ft gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, Esports and popular streamers and gaming experiences. among many other exciting activities for all attendees.

Along with this, Comic Con India will also see panels and exclusive sessions with the likes of Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, Crunchyroll and leading Indian & International creators. Along with special stand up by Aakash Gupta followed by the popular Binge-O-clock duo Rohan Joshi & Sahil Shah, followed by some electrifying performances by MC Altaf, Proximity Crew, Geek Fruit, Hip Hop artist - Panther and many more, on the mainstage. While Hyderabad attendees will get a chance to witness captivating experiences with Maruti Suzuki Arena, Crunchyroll, Warner Bros India! and Hyderabad’s Biggest Comic Book Store by Penguin Random House India. The event will urge pop culture geeks to go on a shopping spree with brands like Celio, Bonkers Corner, Red Wolf, Bewakoof and tons more.