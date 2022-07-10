84 years of service to the nation
Culture

On the trail of Galouti kababs

By IANS
On the trail of Galouti kababs
IANS photo

New Delhi, July 10: If you don't know anything about Galouti Kababs, it means you are not a real kabab lover. Of the many popular kabab dishes of Lucknow, Galouti Kababs are minced meat cutlets that immediately melt when you savour them in the mouth. In fact, the word 'galouti' itself means something that melts in the mouth.

Mohit Marwaha, AVP - Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited speaks to IANSlife on the fascinating origin and how it is now savoured in every party.

How did the Galouti Kabab come into existence?

Mohit: Galouti kababs find their origin in one of Lucknow's popular Nawabs menus, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula. He used to love gorging on meat kababs and had a dedicated team coming up with different varieties of kababs for him every day. The team used to try exotic ingredients like rose, red ginseng, juiper berries and sandalwood to slow cook the kababs for the Nawab. However, as time passed and the Nawab grew older, his teeth became weaker and eventually, he lost his teeth. But, knowing the Nawab's love for good food and specially kababs, the chefs came up with something that would melt in the mouth without moving a single muscle. And that's how the most loved Galouti kabab was born!

How they are made?

Mohit: They are made from kheema-pounded meat. The meat is ground into a fine paste and then added with ginger, garlic, poppy seeds and various combination of spices and then roasted. The resulting kababs are crispy on the outside but soft and silky when you eat them.

Where do you find the best Galouti kababs?

Mohit: From the old streets of Delhi to Lucknow's kabab market, from Jama Masjid to the popular kabab shops in Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata, you will find a variety of kababs, which you can savour for their original taste. But, now every hotel or eatery hosts a kabab festival where you can savour these lovely kababs.

The mass appeal of the Galouti kabab

Mohit: Over the years, the galouti kabab has travelled from the royal kitchen to the masses, thanks to Haji Murad Ali who unfortunately lost an arm in an accident. He worked as a special kabab chef for Nawab Wajid Ali Shah and continued to churn out excellent quality Galouti kababs despite his disability. His recipe of Galouti with 160 spices and buffalo meat became legendary as Tunday kabab. Today Tundayaebabi in Lucknow is a mecca for ardent food lovers. Even Hyderabad with its Awadhi cuisine has many eateries serving soft mutton galoutis with a smoky flavour.

Today Galouti kababs are savoured as an appetisers, and snack and they add delight to an evening get-together or party. You even get a variety of ready-to-eat Galouti kababs both vegetarian and non-vegetarian in the market with Godrej Yummies being the latest to launch a ready to cook Chicken Galouti Kababs.

IANS


On the trail of Galouti kababs
2022-07-10T07:00:05+05:30

New Delhi, July 10: If you don't know anything about Galouti Kababs, it means you are not a real...

Five most awaited reads
2022-05-24T19:00:27+05:30

New Delhi, May 23: Don't let the weather dampen your spirits and weigh you down, pick up one of...

Eid is about feasting and celebrating, and, above all, sharing your joy with others
2022-05-03T06:01:22+05:30

Guwahati, May 3: In our modest hostel room at the North Eastern Student's House at Delhi University,...

90s fashion is back
2022-04-15T07:01:09+05:30

New Delhi, April 13: They say fashion repeats itself every ten years and the 90s were an...

Four books to read this weekend
2022-04-15T07:00:07+05:30

New Delhi, April 15: A tall glass of lemonade and a good read will see you through the rising...

'Phata Bihu' of Dhakuakhana: A unique folk tradition in nature's bounty
2022-04-14T07:00:35+05:30

Guwahati, April 14: Though not exactly learnt the Bihu festival celebrated since around sixteenth...

Let's get physical? Understanding principles of physics via captivating books
2022-04-14T07:00:35+05:30

Guwahati, April 14: Microwave ovens to computers, refrigerators to mobile phones, air travel to...

Bhramyaman Theatre reopens in Nagaon after gap of two years
6 April 2022 10:29 AM GMT

Guwahati, April 6: 'Bhramyaman theatres' also known as 'The Roving Theatre of Assam', reopened on...

Ramadan: The blessed month of forgiveness, mercy and spirituality
3 April 2022 11:20 AM GMT

Guwahati, April 3: With the sighting of the crescent moon the holy month of Ramadan begins today....

Putola Nach: When puppets are brought to life by sutradhars
27 March 2022 11:21 AM GMT

Dr. Jagadindra RaychoudhuryGuwahati, March 27: Puppetry (Putola Nach) theatre is a traditional...

Barpeta Doul Utsav: When 'Kaliya Gosain' comes out of his courtyard
2022-03-18T10:27:31+05:30

Guwahati, March 18: One of the most celebrated and recognised festivals of India is Holi. The...

These superwomen from Northeast are leaving men far behind
8 March 2022 6:56 AM GMT

Guwahati, March 8: In an era when women have leaped forward in educational attainment, sports and...

'It's not all love and roses, but also requires understanding in a relationship'
2022-02-14T19:46:06+05:30

Guwahati, Feb 14: Although there is no season earmarked to express love, Valentine's Day allows one...

Five most awaited reads
2022-05-24T19:00:27+05:30

New Delhi, May 23: Don't let the weather dampen your spirits and weigh you down, pick up one of...

Eid is about feasting and celebrating, and, above all, sharing your joy with others
2022-05-03T06:01:22+05:30

Guwahati, May 3: In our modest hostel room at the North Eastern Student's House at Delhi University,...

90s fashion is back
2022-04-15T07:01:09+05:30

New Delhi, April 13: They say fashion repeats itself every ten years and the 90s were an...

Four books to read this weekend
2022-04-15T07:00:07+05:30

New Delhi, April 15: A tall glass of lemonade and a good read will see you through the rising...

'Phata Bihu' of Dhakuakhana: A unique folk tradition in nature's bounty
2022-04-14T07:00:35+05:30

Guwahati, April 14: Though not exactly learnt the Bihu festival celebrated since around sixteenth...

Let's get physical? Understanding principles of physics via captivating books
2022-04-14T07:00:35+05:30

Guwahati, April 14: Microwave ovens to computers, refrigerators to mobile phones, air travel to...

Bhramyaman Theatre reopens in Nagaon after gap of two years
6 April 2022 10:29 AM GMT

Guwahati, April 6: 'Bhramyaman theatres' also known as 'The Roving Theatre of Assam', reopened on...

Ramadan: The blessed month of forgiveness, mercy and spirituality
3 April 2022 11:20 AM GMT

Guwahati, April 3: With the sighting of the crescent moon the holy month of Ramadan begins today....

Putola Nach: When puppets are brought to life by sutradhars
27 March 2022 11:21 AM GMT

Dr. Jagadindra RaychoudhuryGuwahati, March 27: Puppetry (Putola Nach) theatre is a traditional...

Barpeta Doul Utsav: When 'Kaliya Gosain' comes out of his courtyard
2022-03-18T10:27:31+05:30

Guwahati, March 18: One of the most celebrated and recognised festivals of India is Holi. The...

These superwomen from Northeast are leaving men far behind
8 March 2022 6:56 AM GMT

Guwahati, March 8: In an era when women have leaped forward in educational attainment, sports and...

'It's not all love and roses, but also requires understanding in a relationship'
2022-02-14T19:46:06+05:30

Guwahati, Feb 14: Although there is no season earmarked to express love, Valentine's Day allows one...

