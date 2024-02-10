New Delhi, Feb 10: New York City Tourism + Conventions, New York City’s official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau announced the return of NYC Off-Broadway Week SM, presented by Mastercard®, with 2-for-1 ticket sales to 31 Off-Broadway shows. The biannual program, which features over a dozen new shows, will run from February 12 to March 3, 2024.
“This season’s Off-Broadway Week features 17 new productions, showcasing some of the City’s most innovative theaters at an incredible value,” said New York City Tourism + Conventions President and CEO Fred Dixon. “The Off-Broadway League has been our program partner for 16 years running; their support allows us to deliver a rich experience for audiences and has created opportunities for hundreds of productions over those years.”
Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2024 include:
A Perfect Peace
All The Devils Are Here
The Apiary
Blue Man Group
Brooklyn Laundry
Cinderella The Musical
Dead Outlaw
Drunk Shakespeare
Eva Luna
Five The Parody Musical
Friel Project - Aristocrats
Friends! The Musical Parody
Gazillion Bubble Show Hotel Happy
Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour
Jonah
La Breve Y Maravillosa Vida De Oscar Wao
The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers
Make Me Gorgeous
Munich Medea: HAPPY FAMILY
Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright
Nina Conti: The Dating Show
The Office! A Musical Parody
Perfect Crime
Pericles
Play That Goes Wrong
Radojka
Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing
Tennessee Williams's The Night Of The Iguana
Titanique
White Rose: The Musical
“We are proud to have over 30 Off-Broadway productions take part in this year’s NYC Off-Broadway Week program,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League. “For over a decade, this biannual program has allowed our productions to continue to showcase the intimate setting and diversity that is inherent to the Off-Broadway community, captivating both New Yorkers and visitors alike.”
Participating in Off-Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Genre (Comedy, Drama, Kid-Friendly, Magic, Musical, Play), Audience (Adults Only, Family–All Ages, Not for Younger Children (5+), Teens and Adults), Borough and Neighborhood at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek.
The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with New York City Tourism + Conventions as a sponsor of NYC Off-Broadway Week.
Tickets available at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek