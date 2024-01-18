Masala chai earns prestigious title as second-best non-alcoholic beverage globally

Guwahati, Jan 18: TasteAtlas, the renowned food guide, has unveiled its global rankings and in a delightful twist, Masala Chai has claimed an impressive second spot on the World’s Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage list.

Masala Chai, a beloved Indian beverage, holds a special place in the hearts of all its enthusiasts. Crafted with a delightful mix of milk, tea, spices, and sugar, this cherished concoction captures the essence of cloves, black pepper, ginger, and cardamom. Beyond its rich taste, the warm and aromatic blend of Masala Chai makes it the perfect companion to savour during the chilly winter season.

In an Instagram post, the food guide wrote, "Chai masala is an aromatic beverage originating from India. It is made with a combination of sweetened black tea and milk that is spiced with a masala mix, which typically includes cardamom, ground ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and black peppercorns. However, the choice and the exact proportion of spices often vary. Although there are several theories that claim otherwise, the origin of chai masala is mostly associated with the British tea trade."

Amidst the aromatic waves of Masala Chai appreciation, some aficionados took it upon themselves to educate TasteAtlas on the nuances. "It's Masala Chai, not Chai Masala," one vigilant user exclaimed, shedding light on the linguistic intricacies.

Meanwhile, another chimed in with a flavourful correction, stating, "'Masala Chai' - in that order, not 'Chai Masala'. The chai masala is the actual mix that we concoct to prepare the tea." But beyond the semantics, the sentiment was echoed in a profound comment: "Masala chai is not a beverage; it's an emotion."

India's culinary prowess continues to shine on the global stage as TasteAtlas bestows honours on two more delights. Mango lassi secured the esteemed third position and was previously crowned the 'Best Dairy Beverage In The World.'

In a separate accolade, TasteAtlas acclaimed Basmati from India as the world's finest rice. The justification behind this accolade lies in the distinct quality of Basmati – post-cooking, the grains maintain individuality, avoiding clumping. This characteristic allows curry, stews, and sauces to gracefully envelop every grain. The superior length of the grains, coupled with a subtle golden hue, distinguishes the best Basmati rice, according to TasteAtlas.