Mahishasura Mardini: The Radio Artists who summon the Goddess

Guwahati, Sep 25: At the onset of the auspicious Devipaksha after breaking of the misty dawn, the first chant of Mahishasura Mardini echoes, along with the chirping birds and blooming night flowering jasmine. This has been a common phenomenon among the pious followers who love tuning into the right frequency of the radio every year, marking the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations.



Mahishasura Mardini (The Annihilation of the Demon) has been produced into many renditions over the years during Mahalaya, an invocation to descend Devi Durga on mother Earth. But, the archaic version of All India Radio's (AIR) 'Mahishasura Mardini' continues to hold a special place in every devotee's heart. Mahalaya remains incomplete without the sonorous 'Chandi Path' of Birendra Krishna Bhadra's soaring baritone chanting, "Ashwiner Sharodo Prate, Beje Utheche Alokmonjir,'' and this has been raging the emotions of millions since 90 years.

The story narrated in the audio montage discusses the growing intolerance of Asura(Demons) with the Devas (Gods). The Devas plead the Trinity: Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva to save them from the oppression which leads to the formation of Devi Durga or Mahamaya when they join all forces. The Devas then bestow the Devi with powerful weapons and possession to conquer the battle against the Asuras. After a fierce battle, the Devi finally slay the Asuras and wins over them, which brings rejoice in both Heaven and Earth.

Aired for the first time in Akashvani over the radio in 1931, 'Mahishasura Mardini,' a collection of Sanskrit shlokas and Bengali devotional songs, was entirely composed and featured by radio broadcasters in All India Radio, Kolkata. The landmark programme was scripted by Bani Kumar, while Birendra Krishna Bhadra lent his voice for the recitation and narration of 'Chandi Path' and Sanskrit 'shlokas.'

The melodious devotional songs of the audio montage were mostly inspired from various classical 'Ragas', composed by Pankaj Mullick, the pioneer of film music in Bengal. Besides, notable personalities like Nripendra Krishna Mukhopadhyay, Raichand Boral and Premankur Aatorthi were also among the organizers of the radio programme.

Due to its popularity amidst every Bengali household 'Mahishasura Mardini,' was once replaced with 'Durga Durgatiharini', featuring noted Bengali actor, Uttam Kumar in 1976. However, it was not well received among the audiences and was shifted back to the latter.

'Mahishasura Mardini' is considered as one of the oldest radio shows which still find its relevance in contemporary times and what else can be anything better than the archaic audio montage to cling on to the legacy of celebrating Mahalaya and Durga Puja for generations.