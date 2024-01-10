Kite flyers from 16 countries to take part in Hyderabad Kite Festival

Hyderabad, Jan 10: Kite flyers from various parts of India and 16 countries are expected to participate in the International Kite and Sweet festival to be held in Hyderabad from January 13.

The three-day event at Parade Grounds Secunderabad will see international kite flyers flying kites of various shapes and colours.

Participants from different parts of Telangana and various states will also bring to the event 400 types of home-made sweets. The event will also showcase the rich culture of Telangana.

Telangana’s tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the festival would be organised to further enhance the brand image of Hyderabad.

He expects 15 lakh visitors to the festival. Stating that the entry to the festival will be free, he called for making the festival a huge success.

The minister held a meeting with top officials of the tourism department and delegates from various states and countries to discuss the arrangements for the festival.

Krishna Rao asked officials to make sure that the participants coming for the event from different states and countries do not face any problem during their stay.

He asked delegates to give their suggestions to organise the annual festival in a grander manner in future.

Terming Hyderabad a ‘Mini India’, the minister mentioned that the city is truly cosmopolitan with people from various states and regions and even from living here in harmony. He said Hyderabad is home to people of all religions.

Krishna Rao said the International Kite and Sweet Festival will be expanded to other towns and rural areas in the coming day. He vowed to restore the glory of Telangana culture, arts and traditions.

Shailaja Ramayier, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Youth Services, K. Nikhila, Director, Tourism and other officials were present.