Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival to be held in Feb in Delhi and Chandigarh

New Delhi, Jan 30:The Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival's 20th edition is scheduled to run from February 16 to 25 at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi and Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh.

Produced by Teamwork Arts, it is supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust.

In addition to Indian artists, this edition will feature performers from Brazil, Spain, Korea, Turkey, the US, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Russia. Both verbal and non-verbal performances will be part of the festival.

At the festival, France will present 'Wings And Roots' by Fanny Tissot-Giordanna/Compagnie Arketal from National Theatre, Nice.

The musical menagerie Air Giants by Pia Fraus will be directed by Beto Andretta from Brazil.

From the US, 'The Kurt Hunter Marionettes' will be presenting a performance entitled 'Penguin In My Pocket', directed by Laura Wilhelm. Russia's most famous puppet character will be brought back to life with a celebration of 400 years of tradition. Petrushka, performed by Novosibirsk Regional Puppet Theatre and directed by Svyatoslav Pankov.

'Hiss & Arf' is a non-verbal performance from Taiwan, presented by 'Puppet On The Workbench' and directed by Mong-Han Liang/Chia-Hao Chen.

Sevincer Puppet Theatre from Turkey will showcase 'Mucit' (Inventor), directed by Yalcin Gonenc.

From Sri Lanka, the 'Traditional String Puppet Show', performed by Mango Friends Puppet Society, and directed by Indika Gamini will be presented.

The Culture Art Bakery FFWANG from Korea will present 'Hong Dongji & Isimi', directed by Hwang Seokyong.

Trapusteros Teatro from Brazil will present Mamulengo De La Mancha, directed by Izabela Brochado.

The Ishara Puppet Theatre Group will present 'Be Yourself', directed by Dadi D. Pudumjee -- an adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's 'The Ugly Duckling'.

Dadi D. Pudumjee, Festival Director and founder of 'The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust', said that the 20th edition will prove to be a milestone as countries from across the globe will be part of the edition.

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, of Teamwork Arts and Producer of the festival, said, "Ishara has changed the way people view the art and theatre of puppetry and puppet-making. Countless artistes and artisans have benefitted from the festival over the years, which has brought together some of the most outstanding productions from across the world."