New Delhi, Jan 30: Echoes of Earth, India's greenest festival, unveils the much-anticipated final music lineup set to captivate the audience at its debut edition in Goa. Known for delivering unique live music experiences, the festival is dedicated to celebrating sustainability and conservation through art, music, and culture, taking place on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of February 2024 at Chopdem Goa.

With its hyper-local theme, 'Ensemble of the Wild', Echoes will highlight India's richest biodiversity hotspot, the Western Ghats, focussing on the interconnectedness of flora, fauna, habitats, and ecosystems. Additionally, the festival will collaborate with Goa Tourism, Goa State Biodiversity Board, WWF-INDIA to celebrate and assist the efforts of local stakeholders in preserving the delicate biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

The event will kick off with a cultural showcase featuring traditional Goan folk forms such as Ghode Modni—a unique blend of martial arts and horse dance—and Ghumot musical performances, paying homage to the rich heritage of Goan culture.

For its first-ever Goa edition, a curated mix of international artists, along with stellar local acts, will be taking center stage. The diverse lineup features the mesmerizing sounds of Satori, Glassbeams, Oden & Fatzo, (((O))) of Sundrop Garden, Garden City Movement, Space Dimension Controller, Balkan Bump, and more on the international front. Adding to the mix are talented Indian and Goa-based artists like Leaxan Freitas, Merak, Elbows, Dualist Inquiry, Discokid, Vairaagi, and Shantam & Steffan. Rooted in Goa's music culture, many of these artists either hail from the region or have played a pivotal role in shaping its vibrant musical heritage. The curation of the music performances reflects a commitment to showcasing the live music acts intrinsic to Goan heritage.

Since its inception, Echoes has collaborated with a diverse array of global visual and multimedia artists, transforming urban scrap and waste into larger-than-life stages and captivating art installations. A display of over 20+ visually stunning art installations will be created by renowned artists, such as the well-known Herpetologist and artist Nirmal Kulkarni, presenting the 'Yellow-Lipped Sea Krait'; Chakoo, contributing bamboo infrastructure throughout the venue; and Yadhunandan, showcasing 'Praying Mantis and Olive Ridley Turtles,' to name a few.

With 4 uniquely designed stages— 'The Kraken' and 'The Big Beak,' paying homage to the Giant Pacific Octopus and Great Indian Hornbill respectively by Siddhartha Kararwal; 'The Ghost,' honouring the Horned Ghost Crab by Muzamil Shairff—will be crafted from recycled junk media. Additionally, the introduction of the distinctive Jungle Bar stage, designed within a jungle setting, will bring an immersive and distinctive ambience to the musical performances.

Mindful consumption, waste reduction, and a celebration of local Goan cuisine culture will take centre stage while curating the food market for this year’s edition of Echoes. In addition to this, a collective of 15+ sustainable brands across fashion, lifestyle, and decor will be on display championing slow living.

Besides its commitment to upcycling and recycling (through circular design that uses 80% recycled and upcycled materials for stages and installations) Echoes of Earth is also on a mission to become a carbon-neutral, plastic-free, zero-waste event in the coming years. From implementing a robust waste management system to eliminating the use of single-use plastic water bottles by installing free RO water filters, we are championing sustainable practices.

Roshan Netalkar, Founder & Festival Director of Echoes of Earth, expressed his excitement about the musical lineup, stating, “We are eagerly looking forward to bringing Echoes of Earth to Goa in 2 weeks with the theme of ‘Ensemble of the Wild.’ Everything in this edition will bring alive the wildlife of the western ghats through Art, Installations and information. Set in a lush forest in Chopdem Morjim, Echoes Goa will be a 3-day experience so that people can engage with the experience beyond just the music and also enjoy all the stages and artists at their own pace. We aim to align our festival with the essence of what Goa offers while introducing responsible celebration and environmental perspectives to enhance the overall experience for both audiences and Goa itself. Lastly, the music lineup has a diverse range of live performances balanced across the 3 days, promising a rich and interesting weekend.”

Echoes, designed as a 'festival-for-all,' is nestled in 100 acres of green landscapes of the Scenic Braham farms, adding to the experience. With a commitment to inclusivity, it welcomes people of all ages and even furry friends, creating a space where everyone can come together to celebrate responsibly and immerse themselves in experiential offerings of music, art, culture, and food.

For a holistic experience, the thoughtfully curated Greener Side Zone will offer educational sessions, including workshops on butterflies, bugs, geckoes, and mangroves. Participants can also engage in activities such as music workshops, face painting, and a guided festival walkthrough.

Echoes of Earth invites music enthusiasts, nature lovers, and those who care about the preservation of our natural world to be part of this extraordinary celebration. Join us for an immersive experience where the magic of music and the beauty of nature come together like never before.