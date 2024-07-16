Inaugural Jaigarh Heritage Festival to be held in Jaipur from Dec 27-29

Jaipur, 15 July: Padmanabh Singh of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, and Teamwork Arts, the promoter of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), on Monday announced the debut edition of the ‘Jaigarh Heritage Festival’ to be held at the Jaigarh Fort from December 27-29.



Addressing a press conference at the City Palace here on Monday, Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, said, “Teamwork Arts, the producer of the world’s largest literary gathering, the annual Jaipur Literature Festival, is thrilled to present the Jaigarh Heritage Festival in collaboration with Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh.



"Our commitment to promoting Indian arts, culture, and literature remains unwavering, as we continue to celebrate and showcase the performing and visual arts on grand platforms. Join us in this new endeavour to further elevate Jaipur's cultural landscape and heritage." Padmanabh Singh said, “At the launch of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival, we celebrate the importance of Jaigarh as one of Rajasthan’s oldest and most prominent medieval bastions as well as my family’s unwavering commitment to promoting art, culture, and heritage of Jaipur and the entire Dhoondhar region.

"This festival will not only highlight the rich history and traditions of the region but also help further boost Jaipur as India’s most prominent tourist destination. Join us during our celebration of the regal splendour and vibrant heritage that make Jaipur one of the world’s leading cultural beacons.” The Jaigarh Fort, overlooking the rugged ramparts of the Amer Fort complex, dates back to the 18th century and holds historical significance as part of the heritage of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

The festival will feature performances by a diverse line-up of artistes specialising in folk, classical, and contemporary music. The festival will also highlight Rajasthan’s rich heritage, history, and culture through conversations, heritage walks, workshops, a crafts bazaar, sound and light shows, and a showcase of local cuisine. This festival aims to highlight the rich traditions of Jaipur while contributing to the city's development as a leading tourist destination.