Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav aims to set record with 28 lakh diyas

New Delhi, Oct 30: The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all decked up for Deepotsav on Wednesday. This will be the first such celebration in the city after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, held on January 22. The day began with the Shobha Yatra, a procession of tableau showcasing the life of Lord Ram and based on the seven chapters of the Ramayana.

The procession started from Saket Mahavidyalaya and around 18 tableau lined up. These will tour the city and showcase all the chapters of Ramayana, and will also give the message of women empowerment. Artists from all over the country were presenting different folk dances in the procession.

One of the artists participating in the festival said they were working to promote traditions and cultural heritage. "My aim is to further the celebration of our traditions. There is a portrayal of Lord Ram's childhood, along with Mata Kaushalya and King Dasharath, depicting the early years of Lord Ram," said the artist performing at the Shobha Yatra.

The Yogi Adityanath government plans to illuminate the city with 28 lakh 'diyas earthen lamps' in an attempt to create a new world record. These will be arranged by 30,000 volunteers.



In this year’s Deepotsav, another world record will be attempted. It will be of 1,100 people performing the largest 'aarti' together on the ghats of Saryu. The UP CM will also be one of the participants to perform the special aarti and then light the diyas. The event will take place at multiple locations, including New Ghat, and Old Ghat.



A 30 member Guinness World Records team is present in the city to oversee the preparations. The team is likely to pronounce results after the lighting of diyas. The counting of the diyas will utilize specialized software to ensure accuracy, as precise dimensions for each 16 by 16 foot area are critical for maintaining count integrity.



The five day Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on Tuesday and will end with Bhai Dooj. Also known as the “festival of lights”, Diwali is celebrated on the 15th day of the Hindu lunar month of Karthik, between mid October and mid November. For Deepotsav, there will be performances by artists from six countries Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia along with a Ram Leela presentation from Uttarakhand.

Deepotsav celebrates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after a 14 year exile, highlighting the city’s cultural and spiritual significance and attracting millions of devotees and tourists. While detailing the plans for the celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh said after the establishment of the Ram Temple, this is the first celebration of Deepotsav and to make this occasion memorable, grand and divine, many beautiful decorations have been assembled to enhance the festivities."

"Today, I extend my best wishes to every Sanatan follower who believes in traditions and rituals in the country and across the world. Everyone in Ayodhya is overwhelmed and happy today. They are feeling the same enthusiasm and happiness that people must have felt when Lord Ram returned from 14 years of exile. We will also perform Aarti with 1,100 diyas at the Saryu Ghat with 1,100 Vedacharyas."